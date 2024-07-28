Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke earlier Saturday evening with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif and expressed his deep outrage over the murder of innocent people and children by Hezbollah.

The Saturday afternoon rocket attack, which struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, left 11 children and youth dead and dozens more injured.

During his conversation with Sheikh Tarif, Netanyahu conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire people of Israel to the families of those who were murdered and to the entire Druze community.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will not overlook this murderous attack and that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price which it has not paid up to now," his office said in a statement following the meeting.

Netanyahu, who is currently in the US following a series of diplomatic meetings, is scheduled to take off for Israel at 2:30a.m. Sunday morning Israel time.