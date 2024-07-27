On Saturday, Israel transferred an updated Israeli proposal document to American officials before its transfer to mediators.

The official document was not transferred to the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, before the planned summit in Rome on Sunday, but the transfer is expected to be done soon.

According to the Israeli proposal, security inspections in the Netzarim Corridor will be done by a foreign entity, but the proposal does not specify how this will actually happen. The proposal also states that there will be a change in the IDF's positions in the first phase of the deal, and that the IDF will remain in the Philadelphi Corridor in the first phase. Israel also demands to receive the list of living hostages to be released in advance.

Meanwhile, Hamas is already signaling that it rejects the Israeli proposal, even before it has been fully transferred. A summit is planned at the beginning of the week between the head of the Mossad, the head of the CIA, and the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan said in an interview Saturday, "There is no deal if there is continued Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip. The mediators have made serious proposals that meet the basic demands of the Palestinian people and we have agreed to them - but Israel does not want to stop its aggression. Israel is trying to pressure the resistance by escalating its military actions. We will not accept any Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip."

Families of hostages held a proest at Begin Gate on Saturday evening. Einav Zangauker stated: "This is the 295th day that our loved one is in Gaza. If there is no deal, I do not know if I will see Matan alive. This is the last opportunity. There is a deal on the table and [Prime Minister] Netanyahu is destroying it. How can it be that the Prime Minister abandons lives instead of saving lives? The consequences of your actions might lead to the murder of Matan and the other hostages."

Merav Svirsky, the sister of Itay Svirsky who was murdered in Hamas custody, said: "The heads of the security systems said that the security obstacles have been removed and that the window of opportunity might close. Everything is ready, and only Netanyahu continues to stand in the way. This is Netanyahu's plan - with one hand he is spreading beautiful words to the whole world, and with the other hand he is undermining the deal."

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, which is close to Hezbollah, a Palestinian Arab source added that Hamas insists on its position that Israel must withdraw its forces from all over the Gaza Strip, including the Netzarim Corridor and the Philadelphi Corridor.