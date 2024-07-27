Over the past day, the IAF the IAF struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, armed terrorist cells, and more terror infrastructure sites.

Additionally, the IAF struck and dismantled a launch site in the area of Zeitoun that was prepared to launch projectiles toward Israeli territory.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on terror infrastructure sites above and below the ground, locating large amounts of weaponry, including shoulder launched missiles, grenades, AK-47s and additional military equipment.

During one of the operations, the troops identified a terrorist cell that carried out a failed launch. Shortly after the identification, and in cooperation with the IAF, the terrorists were eliminated in a strike.

Furthermore, over the past day, IDF troops continued precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. They conducted targeted raids on several military infrastructure sites and eliminated armed terrorist cells. Over the past two days, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists.