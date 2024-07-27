A poll published on Channel 12 News on Friday evening found that the majority of the Israeli public believes that Benjamin Netanyahu is the most suitable person for the position of Prime Minister, with Netanyahu prevailing over Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and Naftali Bennett.

When compared to opposition leader Lapid, the poll found that 36% of respondents prefer Netanyahu as Prime Minister, compared to 28% for Lapid. When put up against National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz, Netanyahu wins 32% of support, compared to 28% for Gantz on the question of suitability for the role of Prime Minister. In addition, the poll found that Netanyahu is also preferred over former Prime Minister Bennett, with 33% saying Netanyahu is best suited for Prime Minister, compared to 32% for Bennett.

The respondents were asked which issue is more important: The return of the hostages or the continuation of the war in Gaza until "total victory" is achieved. 62% voted that the return of the hostages was more important, while 29% responded that the continuation of the war is more important. 9% answered that they do not know.

The respondents were also asked about their feelings in the wake of the Prime Minister's speech to US Congress: 38% responded that they felt proud, 27% felt disappointment and 18% were divided between the two options.

When the respondents were asked whether their opinion of Prime Minister Netanyahu changed following the speech, 65% answered in the negative, while 30% answered in the affirmative, of which 15% said they changed their opinion for the better, and 15% for the worse.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)