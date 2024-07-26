President Isaac Herzog met today, Friday, with President Emmanuel Macron of France at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

President Herzog thanked President Macron for the warm welcome and congratulated him on hosting the Olympics in Paris.

The President added: “I appreciate your efforts in the fight against antisemitism, and your contribution to ensuring the ability of the excellent Israeli delegation to compete proudly and fairly in the Olympic Games.”

He stressed, “The State of Israel is proud to participate in the Olympics and to raise its flag on this important world stage. With every jump and step, with every kick, lift, and hit - we stand together with our sons and daughters on the front lines, we stand together with those displaced from their homes in the north and south of the country, and we continue to demand the immediate release of the hostages held captive by Hamas.”