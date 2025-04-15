French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Monday, following Macron's statements supporting recognition of a Palestinian state.

According to the PA’s official news agency, Wafa, the two leaders discussed the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accelerating humanitarian aid, and opposing any attempts to displace Palestinian Arabs from their land.

They emphasized the importance of renewing the Palestinian Authority’s responsibility in Gaza, including in security matters, based on the principle of one government, one law, and one legitimate weapon.

Macron and Abbas also addressed the need to implement the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction and expressed support for advancing a two-state solution grounded in international legitimacy, including holding an international peace conference in June.

Abbas updated Macron on reforms within the Palestinian Authority and thanked him for France’s stance against Palestinian Arab displacement and its support for a ceasefire.

Abbas stated, “The Palestinian people have the right to remain in their homeland and will never leave it.” He further called for halting “settlement construction, annexation plans, and attacks on holy sites", which he said “undermine the two-state solution and the possibility of establishing peace, security, and stability in the region.”