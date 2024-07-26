The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Corporal (Res.) Moti Rave, aged 37, from Shani, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

Rave served as a Combat Machinery Operator in the Givati Brigade.

On Thursday, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Noam Douek, aged 19, from Kiryat Motzkin, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip.

Douek served in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Corps Brigade.

The IDF further stated that during the incident in which Staff Sergeant Noam Douek fell, two IDF soldiers in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Corps Brigade were severely injured.

The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

The Military Police are investigating if Douek was killed and the other two soldiers were hurt by gas poisoning while they slept. The incident apparently occurred when a generator that, in violation of IDF protocol, was running nearby to power fans emitted gasses in the closed room for hours.

Also on Thursday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication that Captain Ariel Topaz, aged 24, from Pardes Hanna, succumbed to injuries which he sustained during a terrorist attack at the Nir Tzvi junction, adjacent to the Tzrifin Military Base, on July 14.

Topaz was an intelligence officer in the Intelligence Directorate's Research Division. His family has been notified.