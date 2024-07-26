A poll published on Channel 13 News on Thursday finds that the Likud Party would win 21 seats in the Knesset if elections were to be held today, unchanged from the most recent poll. The National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz remains the largest party, with 23 seats.

According to the poll, Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, wins 13 seats, followed immediately by Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu with 12 seats and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit with 11 seats.

Shas wins 9 seats, The Democrats (Labor and Meretz) 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 6, Ra'am 5 and the Religious Zionist Party 5.

In this poll, the Arab Balad Party, led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, and the New Hope-National Right, led by Gideon Sa'ar, do not pass the electoral threshold.

In terms of blocs, the current coalition would win 53 Knesset seats if elections were to be held today, while the parties of the opposition would win 61 seats, not including Hadash-Ta’al.

Also, the poll found, a new right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman and Gideon Sa'ar would win 28 seats if elections were to be held today - more than Gantz's party, which would be the second largest party in this scenario, with 20 seats. Netanyahu's Likud would win 19 seats.