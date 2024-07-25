Evangelical leaders met this week with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington during his visit to the United States.

Pastor John Hagee, the founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that "the purpose of this meeting is for us to have the opportunity, as leaders in the Christian community of America, to demonstrate our support for the State of Israel."

"As you know, our nation right now, and its leadership, are really not giving the red carpet treatment to the only free democracy in the Middle East. We've come today to encourage the Jewish people, tp encourage Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because he's doing a terrific job and we want to tell him so," he said.

Hagee called the meeting with Netanyahu "a meeting of Americans who are concerned about the way Israel is being treated."

Pastor Paula White, Spiritual Adviser to the Trump family, said, "We have largely stood with Israel, but this time is so crucial and critical, for Americans, for this nation, for the White House, for all of our people to stand with Israel."

"Americans have not forgotten" how horrific the October 7 massacre was, White said, "but this Biden-Harris White House has forgotten. And it's very clear President Trump has not forgotten."

Pastor Mario Bramnick, the President of the Hispanic Israel Leadership Coalition, said, "We are concerned about all the pressure that the Biden Administration has been forcing upon Israel: Not Iran, not Hamas, not Hezbollah. We believe that the United States turning its back on Israel is an existential spiritual threat to our nation. We believe that the Two State Solution would only serve to reward the Hamas terrorism and would only make Judea, Samaria, and east Jerusalem just like Gaza, a launching pad for Iranian proxies."

Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion organization, said, "Virtually everthing that happened under Donald Trump came about because of our Evangelical group. Many of them are in this room. And so, it's very significant. The Evangelicals are the heavy lifters for the State of Israel."