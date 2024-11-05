Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Council, and Tony Perkins, one of the most prominent Evangelical leaders close to presidential candidate and former US President, Donald Trump, published a joint op-ed in the Washington Standard newspaper and on Ynet, attacking the Biden-Harris administration and calling on American citizens in the US and Israel to go out and vote.

According to the two, the current policy of the Biden-Harris administration, as well as statements made by Kamala Harris, who is running against Donald Trump, Harris will promote the "two-state solution," endangering Israel. Dagan and Perkins are condemning progressives, who are calling for advancing the "two-state solution," and telling everyone to go out and vote, to save both Israel and the United States.

In their article, they have raised four ways in which the current Biden-Harris administration is pressuring Israel to act against its security interests, despite the inherent dangers of doing so:

The removal of security checkpoints, which makes it easier for terrorists to attack Jews in Judea and Samaria, restrictions on the Air Force's actions in fighting in Gaza, pressure to stop construction in Area C, while the PA takes over large areas of the territory, and sanctions on settlers, including US soldiers and citizens, while the US administration continues to ignore the senior Palestinian Authority’s support for the October 7th massacre.

"Israel is fighting for its life on at least five fronts. But it is precisely at this time, that Israel's best friend, the US government, is pressuring Israel to act against its security interests," they wrote.

"Progressive radicals and Kamala Harris are calling for a two-state solution that would require Israel to give up strategic depth, render Israel indefensible, and weaken the heart of the country. Is this how allies behave?" point out Dagan and Perkins.

"A better approach would be to support the security interests of the State of Israel, the only true democracy in the Middle East, and defend its right to self-defense and its right to the land of its forefathers in Judea and Samaria, in the heart of the biblical land. On Tuesday go and vote. The significance of this election is immense. The elections that are taking place today will shape the future of the United States, of Israel, and of the entire free world," the two concluded.