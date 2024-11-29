Randy/Yisroel Settenbrino is the artist and developer of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, The Sweet dreams Café and the Last Jewish Tenement Tours, His project was chosen by National Geographic as one of 150 in the Western Hemisphere. He writes on art, psychology, theology, and practical philosophy. He and his wife are also the proud parents of two IDF soldiers serving in Handasah Kravit.

Orthodox Jews, voted overwhelmingly for President Trump. Democrats make up the majority of voters who think US support for Israel is too strong, but nonetheless, liberal Jews gave 79% of their votes to the Democratic party.

Reb Meir Kahane would often say “there is a race between the Jews and the Arabs over who is dumber” this time around the Jews win because only 63% of Muslim voters supported Harris while 32% backed Trump, which is right because, when Trump was in office, the world was a safer place.

Jews espouse a tradition of HaKorat HaTov, a righteous duty to respond justly to those who provide good will and assistance accordingly and show fidelity, loyalty, and support in kind. I can think of no one more deserving of HaKorat HaTov than President Trump, his concern and immense consideration for so many Jewish needs is unprecedented at home, in Israel, and in the ever-increasing Islamist environs of Western Europe.

Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

It shall be the policy of the executive branch to enforce Title VI against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.

Trump said. " And I've said long and loud, anybody, and especially over the last few years, anybody who's Jewish, and loves being Jewish and loves Israel, is a fool if they vote for a Democrat."

He was 100% correct and he correctly cautioned about Iran and said her proxies are no joke “It’s total annihilation — that’s what you’re talking about,” “You have a big protector in me. You don’t have a protector on the other side.”

Instead of realizing they are defending the indefensible, Democrat worshipping Jews prowled the media with accusations of Antisemitic incitement, yet Trump received a resounding applause from the audience at the Israeli American Council dinner, where he made those comments.

Despite the endless barrage of subversive tactics at the time by significant Jewish political adversaries, Schiff, Schumer, and Raskin, President Trump went where no administration ever dared to tread on Israel’s behalf by recognizing Jerusalem and Golan heights, cutting aid to Hamas, banishing their embassy, preemptive warnings for woke universities, be on guard or be defunded, appointing a Czar for Antisemitism, establishing an Executive Order to make Jews a protected class in Title VI and his masterwork the Abraham Accords, a Nobel Peace Prize worthy feat.

When the obvious is met with opposition , there is a dearth of common sense and an unnatural indifference amongst our brethren, which is a clear danger to identifiable Jews, and those who unabashedly support Israel, and it needs to be addressed. - Michael Star 9/5/24 The Jerusalem Post

Foxman, former head of ADL, said that he believed that Harris's record showed that she would be an ally of Israel and would take a strong stance against antisemitism.

Mr. Foxman wanted us to cast aside the words of a candidate who publicly said genocide in Gaza is real? Who threatened to stop weapons and aid, Who did nothing to stop the oppressive hordes of Hamasnik supports inundating universities across America, and the insane rise in Anti – Semitic attacks?

When it comes to insight and survival skills, EQ, and logic. ADL, JDs, MDs, PHDs, CPA’s may better serve as alphabet soup instead of heads of our institutions. Yet, this is the crowd of high salaried CEOs that are at the forefront of Jewish Institutions, indifferent Jews who function as if they don’t have skin in the game.

The ADL also made sure to chime in on the Israeli American Council dinner disparaging Trump’s last pitch effort to wake the woke who fell asleep at the wheel.

The ADL, although contacted, did little to push back against Hamasnik supporters who targeted our NYC Historic Blue Moon Hotel staging a lethal boycott against an IDF family business, calling for BDS, online cyberwar, viral Instagrams and enticed dark and dangerous people to stalk our family, with personal and blatant death threats over our son's IDF service.

We are still waiting for arrests from July 21st and today is November 28, 2024. There has been no recourse, and the FIT branch of Student Struggle for Palestine-the originator of the boycott, is still going strong.

None of the Jewish politicians have shown solidarity, for sure not self-proclaimed guardian of Israel Charles Schumer, who took a knee for George Floyd; perhaps he should have taken a knee for Jesus - at least he was a Jew! moreover, he would have extricated himself from BLM, who sees Israel as the problem, and moved over to the Evangelicals who see Israel as the solution.

JERRY FALWELL: Who can explain the Jew except by a supernatural understanding? And God has blessed those nations who've blessed the Jew

HAGEE: This is God's plan. Why? Because he wants the Jewish people in Israel and around the world to know that He - the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob - saved them.

Who Loves Us

Although those of us committed to the Jewish Torah, Land and People can’t seem to get the love we need from our own, G-d has sent us other messengers in addition to President Trump. Evangelical Christians support for Israel is invaluable, and they endorse and raise funds to support Israeli settlements and take their concerns in enormous numbers to the polls to press lawmakers in Washington to give more military and financial support to Israel. Half of all tourists to Israel are Christian and a sizable percentage are evangelicals on religious tours. They provide the momentum and incentive as a driven voter base to secure Israel’s safety and defend Israel’s wellbeing, despite our pesky liberal Jewish brethren’s woke policies.

There is a long history of Christian Zionism

A Christian instrumental in the establishment of the of “Alte Neu Land” was William Blackstone, whose book call for a Jewish state six years before the first Zionist Congress. Blackstone garnered hundreds of signatures, including President Wilson, who in 1917 supported the British foreign minister, Balfour’s, call for a Jewish home in Palestine.

Huckabee Sounds Like a Maccabee

Huckabee: There are certain words I refuse to use. There is no such thing as a 'West Bank' - it's Judea and Samaria. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities. They're neighborhoods. They're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation.

Ambassador Huckabee’s appointment is Biblical.

In 2015, I had the honor of meeting Michael Huckabee at an Ateret Kohanim dinner where he was the Guest Speaker. He was friendly and approachable. We thanked him for his immense support for Israel and the many tours to Israel since the eighties. I had my two oldest boys Bram, 14, and Pace, 12, and now seeing him face to face, they regretted not getting out early enough to get a copy of his 2015 book God, Guns, Grits and Gravy, for him to sign. Governor Huckabee accommodated the boys quickly, searching for a card to get his autograph.

The former Governor seemed solid and steadfast in his approach to people untainted by his life in politics, and as a talk show host he still possessed the demeanor of a man of G-d. Many believing Christians and Jews see Israel’s new Ambassador as spiritually refreshing as he sets out to forge a new era of peace, drawing strength from his deeply rooted faith of biblical perspective. To Michael Huckabee, Israel’s founding and miraculous wars are all part of the unfolding of biblical prophecy. His ambassadorship will be an integral spiritual mission shaping US Israel foreign policy for the greater good of all Israel the US and all mankind.

Senator Rubio as secretary of State will bring a strong departure from Islamist appeasement. He is a regime watchdog and a longtime supporter of Israel. Relief from the creepy lingering smell of Obama’s bad faith moves pervade the air under Secretary of State, Blinken, who placed paralyzing sanctions against Israelis accused of “extremist settler violence” in Judea and Samaria.

Rubio vehemently opposed the sanctions on Israelis.

“Instead of standing by Jerusalem, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken steps to hamper Israel, emboldening our enemies. One of these counterproductive actions is sanctions on Israelis."

Israel has been scrutinized like an insect under a microscope over any and all of Israel’s responses in its war against Hamas, and as a result arms sales to Israel under Biden have been bureaucratically slowed.

Senator Rubio “Since October 7, 2023, our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel, has withstood various terrorist attacks from Iran and its proxies, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and others.”

President’s choice for Secretary of Defense is Pete Hegseth, who was raised in a Baptist family, served in the U.S. Army National Guard and has been a vocal advocate for Israel.

Jewish Press 2016 Interview “ I never met a Jewish person until I went to college. When I did, the first thing I said to him was, ‘I read about you in the Bible!’”

Hegseth said the Bible “reaffirms the ties the Jewish people have to this land that have historical and real geopolitical resonance today. Hegseth has also expressed strong positions regarding Iran and its nuclear ambitions calling it an “evil regime” .

If anyone can fight back against the anti-Americanism and antisemitism inside the UN system, it’s Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Her first stop will be the UN Security Council. As a permanent member, the United States holds both a veto and the power to convene.

UN Ambassador Elise Stefanik

Elise Stefanik made an enormous impression on Jewish Americans during the hearing regarding what measures were taken to protect Jewish campus life and how Antisemitic incidents were dealt with following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel by Hamas. The presidents of Harvard, Stefanik's alma mater, was not treated lightly and was grilled with the same candor as the University of Pennsylvania. Stefanik made clear their indifference and lack of concern for the welfare of their Jewish students. Both women resigned following the hearings.

Stefanik’s style is direct and tough; she is not reticent about playing hardball and is sure to unabashedly assert Americas veto power, and her impassioned delivery will showcase her ability to be an amazing advocate in the UN for the US and Israel. Stefanik has no problem asserting herself as an extremely vocal defender of Israel and continues to speak up in the face of the ongoing adversity against that has skyrocketed past October 7th.

G-d is in the Details of Trump’s Dream Team

Maimonides “I believe with complete faith that the Creator, blessed be His name, is the Creator and Guide of all the created beings, and that He alone has made, does make, and will make all things.”

Evil is abating, and the new light of Zion is coming our way. Darkness is lifting, just in time to catch our first glimpse of President Trump’s Dream Team; they have been put here to defend America’s interests. Staunch Christian Zionists ready willing and capable advocates poised to do G-ds work in the Whitehouse, on Capitol Hill, and in the UN, unabashedly defending Israel as we move into a New Era where Japheth will dwell in the tents of Shem.