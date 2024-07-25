Activists from the Im Tirtzu movement held a protest vigil Thursday morning in front of the house of Chief Military Prosecutor Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, protesting investigations which were opened against soldiers who harmed captured Hamas terrorists and the prohibition she imposed on eliminating terrorists 'without organizational affiliation."

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that under the Military Advocate General's directive, soldiers were forbidden to harm some of the Gazan civilians who participated in the October 7th massacre because they are not affiliated with Hamas.

Benaya Ben-Shabbat, a task coordinator at Im Tirtzu, said, "Investigating soldiers and pulling them out of Gaza for detention facilities is a moral crime."

Related articles: Indictment Filed Against IDF Soldiers for Looting in Gaza

"The zeal to avoid anti-Semitic rulings from The Hague should not turn into persecuting soldiers. There is no doubt that the stance of the Military Advocate General is morally distorted; it cannot be that perpetrators of the massacre cannot be eliminated because they are not 'affiliated.' This is an extreme interpretation of international law. We expect the Military Advocate General to come to their senses; we will not be silent about this persecution campaign," he concluded.