Im Tirtzu activists arrived Tuesday morning to protest against the Posecution's plan to call a Hamas operative to testify against the Force 100 soldiers suspected of abusing Hamas prisoners.

The police have recently decided on a total ban on noise at all hours of the day in front of the Chief Prosecutor's house, including a ban on the use of horns and the confiscation of a megaphone during a demonstration held Monday.

Alongside this, it has been revealed that in light of difficulties in investigating the soldiers, the Military Prosecutor's office is considering using a Hamas terrorist who served as a commander in the Nukhba unit during the October 7th massacre as a witness against them.

Benaiah Ben-Shabbat, national activist coordinator of the Im Tirtzu movement, stressed, "It is unthinkable that the neighbors of the Military Advocate General in Ramat Hasharon enjoy privileges that the neighbors of the Prime Minister in Rehavia or the neighbors of Eli Dalal in Netanya do not have. It is unreasonable for the police to confiscate noise-making devices after a year and a half of protest activists disrupting the lives of public officials and their neighbors."

"Whoever thinks in the Military Prosecutor's office that the prosecution of soldiers can continue while the people remain silent is making a serious mistake. We will continue to legally voice the outcry of the people. Using a Nukhba terrorist as a witness is akin to using Eichmann as a witness in a trial against Jews. It is a moral red line that cannot be tolerated, and the people of Israel will not agree to it," said Ben-Shabbat.