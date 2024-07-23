Elon Musk intends to employ robots instead of workers. In a recent tweet, he promised that humanoid robots will begin working in the company's factories and producing the new Tesla cars, and that he hopes to begin selling the robots to other factories in 2026.

"Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026," the post reads.

As early as 2021, Musk spoke of a humanoid robot named Optimus that would replace workers in many factories around the world. Work on the production of Optimus has already begun, and the height of the robot that is to replace humans is 1.70 meters and weighs 56 kilograms.

Musk also said that his goal was to produce a large number of robots and sell each one for less than $20,000 per robot.

Next month, Musk was to publicly unveil self-driving taxis that he had been working on for years. The launch of the taxis will be delayed by several months because Musk said he wanted to make some changes to the front of the taxis.