IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Tuesday morning responded to complaints by Palestinian Authority Arabs who claimed that "an uninvolved female paramedic" was hit in the IDF's strikes on terrorists in Tulkarem.

Responding to the claims, Adraee published footage of the paramedic at the scene of the attack, moments before it took place, proving that she was armed with a rifle while wearing clothes showing that she was part of the medical staff.

"You're asking us about human rights?" he wrote. "Look at this scene from Tulkarem. A masked female paramedic is carrying a weapon and accompanied by terrorists. If she is truly a woman - where is the respect?"

The Tulkarem operation, which is still ongoing, eliminated five senior terrorists from Hamas, Fatah, and other terror groups. Among the terrorists eliminated were Hamas military commander in Tulkarem, Ashraf Nafeh, and the commander of the Fatah group's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, Mohammed Awad-Abu Abado.