IDF soldiers, Shin Bet, and Border Police, are continuing the widescale operation to eliminate terror in the Nur a-Shams area near Tulkarem.

The operation began over 40 hours ago, under the guidance of the Military Intelligence Directorate.

In close-quarters combat, the security forces eliminated ten terrorists, arrested eight wanted suspects, exposed explosive devices and roads, and searched buildings. They also located and destroyed an explosives factory used for terror activities, and located and seized weapons and additional equipment, as well as M16s, pistols, and other equipment.

Since the start of the operation, eight IDF soldiers and one Border Police officer suffered light and moderate injuries. The injured forces were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

The suspects who were arrested, and the equipment seized, were transferred for further processing by security forces.