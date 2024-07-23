On Monday, several projectiles were launched by the Hamas terrorist organization from the area of Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip toward Israel.

The projectiles did not cross into Israeli territory and fell inside the Gaza Strip. One of the projectiles fell and hit a school in the area of Nuseirat.

"The Hamas terrorist organization's rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike," the IDF noted.

Over the past day, IDF troops began operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, eliminating terrorists in tank and aerial strikes. As part of the activity, IDF aircraft struck over 50 terror infrastructure sites, including weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and structures used by Hamas terrorists, as well as underground tunnel routes in the area.

Additionally, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. During the activity, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in targeted aerial strikes and close-quarters combat.