Leftist journalists slammed rescued hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaakov after the pair joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's delegation to Washington.

The delegation includes several hostages' relatives, as well as freed or rescued hostages.

Leftist journalist Uri Misgav wrote, "Noa Argamani and her father should be ashamed of themselves that they agreed to serve as decorations on this insane and smiling couple's flight, exactly on the morning when we received news that another two hostages had the bad luck to die in captivity and not fly to Washington with the abandoner of hostages. This is an embarrassment like no other. First of all for the insane couple who kidnapped and used them, but also for themselves."

Journalist Dan Margalit added, "I join Uri Misgav, this is an embarrassment for Noa Argamani and her father, that they are serving, of their own free will, as decorations for Netanyahu's presentation in Washington."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) responded to the journalists, saying, "I'm sure you held it in all day, but in the end the cat is out of the bag."

Analyst Avraham Grinzweig wrote, "It's okay. We have enough mercy for what has become of both of you."

Television host Ayala Hasson also responded to the leftists' comments, writing, "Noa Argamani, dear, you are not alone. I support you. You experienced hell in Hamas captivity. Talk about it to the world, which has already managed to forget. Tell the world that there are others like you held there in captivity. Ignore the sick people who have no compassion, who dare to attack you."