Channel 12 News' southern correspondent Nitzan Shapira on Wednesday morning reported that he was injured in operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Shapira broke his leg in an incident which he described as "a bit complicated," and was evacuated Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat, in an evacuation which lasted several hours.

"First of all, everything is fine," Shapira emphasized. "I was injured overnight in activity with my team in Lebanon, and I broke my leg, it was a bit of a complex incident but it's behind us and what's more important is that we got out safely."

"Thanks to my amazing team in the Ziv Medical Center, and obviously to my team, who evacuated me over the course of several hours, and who were there even when things were not simple. It is an honor to be in uniform, especially during these days. We'll be back soon."

Last week, Kan 11 journalist and IDF reservist Haim Goldich was injured during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

Itay Blumental, Kan 11's military analyst, wrote, "Our correspondent in Jerusalem, Haim Goldich, who has been serving in the reserves since the start of the war, was injured last night in southern Lebanon. He is doing well. He and his friends from the 'Alexandroni unit began the war in Gaza and in the past month have been taking part in the ground operations in southern Lebanon."