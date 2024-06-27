Families of hostages held in Gaza and of people who have been killed in the war against Hamas will accompany Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he travels to Washington to deliver an address to Congress next month.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on July 24 after being invited by the four leaders of Congress: House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

After the date was set, Netanyahu stated, "I am very moved to have the privilege of representing Israel before both Houses of Congress and to present the truth about our just war against those who seek to destroy us to the representatives of the American people and the entire world.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the invitation to Netanyahu to address Congress about three weeks ago.

“The bipartisan, bicameral meeting symbolizes the US and Israel's enduring relationship and will offer Prime Minister Netanyahu the opportunity to share the Israeli government's vision for defending their democracy, combatting terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region,” they said in a statement announcing the speech.