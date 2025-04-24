Attorney Moshe Polsky of Honenu sent an urgent letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Head of the police investigation department Keren Bar Menachem, Police Chief Danny Levy, and Head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division Boaz Balt, demanding that a criminal investigation be opened against A., the Head of the Jewish Department in the Shin Bet (ISA).

This comes after another recording was released on Wednesday, in which A. was heard pressuring the Commander of the Judea and Samaria special unit, Avishai Moalem, to arrest settlers and interrogate them, “just for show," before an administrative detention order is imposed on them.

In his letter, Polsky describes the Shin Bet's persecution of Judea and Samaria residents, by providing false information to the courts: "For many years, my client, through its attorney, has represented many suspects, who have been detained, often for many days, for no wrongdoing. For years, my client has claimed that the suspects represented by its attorneys suffer persecution and abuse by law enforcement officials, while their rights as suspects, as citizens and as human beings, have been repeatedly violated. For years, my client and its attorney have claimed, in accordance with the detainees’ statements before their representatives, that the Shin Bet frequently and intentionally provides false information to the courts, in order to legitimize the improper use of draconian tools of administrative detention, which are required for the approval by the highest level court judges, district court judges, and Supreme Court judges."

In his letter, Polsky emphasizes the serious nature of the offenses committed by the head of the Jewish department: "Yesterday, another recording of the head of the Jewish Department in the Shin Bet was published in the media, indicating that the abovementioned, at the direction of the head of the Shin Bet, sought to carry out false arrests, conduct false investigations, "fake investigations" as he put it, which were apparently intended to thwart and disrupt legal proceedings and mislead the courts in Israel, including the highest level courts, while seriously violating the rights of suspects."

"This is arbitrary and bullying behavior reminiscent of dark regimes, and it deems fit to note that it also raises serious suspicions of systematic and deliberate violations of the law that directly breach regime order, and even harm court judges. The head of the Jewish Department has been documented admitting in his own voice that many suspects in Shin Bet investigations are detained for several days, without evidence, while he has even ordered and persuaded a senior official in the Israel Police to arrest citizens without any justification and conduct "pretend investigations."

In this letter, Polsky details the list of offenses committed by the head of the Jewish Department and even demands the seizure of his phone. According to Polsky, these are offenses of abuse of power, fraud and breach of trust, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a crime, providing false information, and obstruction of justice.