An illegal resident was arrested on suspicion of the brutal murder of the Prison Services officer Yochai Avni, in his apartment in Giv'on Hahadasha.

The Shin Bet and the police are having difficulty determining the motive for the murder – despite the fact that the suspect, Ibrahim Mansour, identifies with Hamas.

Avni was found unconscious and with stabbing injuries in his home where the fire broke out, and the rescue forces that were called to the scene pronounced him dead.

Already from the initial collection of findings, the suspicion of murder arose. A joint investigation team was established, including the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet.

After a quick investigation by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem central division, evidence was collected at the murder site and the identity of the suspect in the murder was revealed.

The suspect in the murder was arrested about ten days ago, on July 10, by the Gideon Unit of the Israel Police, together with an operational unit of the Shin Bet and with the assistance of the IDF forces. After his arrest, the suspect was transferred for a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem central unit.

Last week, the suspect's detention was extended by the military court until July 29.

The investigation of the murder case in the Jerusalem district of the Police and the Shin Bet continues, with the aim of bringing the suspect to justice