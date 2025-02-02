The state will compensate Roman Zadorov for 17 million shekels, after he was acquitted of the murder of Tair Rada, according to a report on Walla on Sunday.



In March, Zadorov filed a request for compensation from the state, which led to a mediation process before retired Tel Aviv District Court Judge Amnon Straschnov.



Even so, the parties have not yet given official notification to the court of their final agreement on the principles of the settlement.

After Tair Rada was murdered at the Nofei Golan High School in Katzrin in late 2006, Zadorov, then a new immigrant from Ukraine who worked at the school, was arrested.

Zadorov confessed during the police interrogation, but within a few days retracted his confession. Even so, in September 2010, Zadorov was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.



Thirteen years after the murder, the defense presented an expert opinion stating that the bloodstain found in the bathroom where the murder was committed did not belong to Zadorov.



Following this new finding, Judge Hanan Melcer ordered the reopening of the trial, which began in 2021 at the District Court in Nazareth.



In March 2023, Zadorov was acquitted, and two months later, the prosecution announced that it would not appeal his sentence.