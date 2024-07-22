French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Monday announced increased security measures for the Israeli delegation to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Darmanin promised that the 88 athletes representing Israel in the various sports will receive 24-hour security, courtesy of French police.

The decision was made because France understands that since the Munich Games, Israeli athletes are a target for attacks, especially recently, he added.

Darmanin also responded to French politician Thomas Portes, who declared at a rally that "Israeli athletes are not welcome at the Paris Olympics."

Portes' comment, Darmanin stressed, was "antisemitic" and "placed a target on the backs of the Israeli athletes."

"I want to express my disgust at that. I want to assure the Israeli athletes of our full protection, like all athletes, but particularly them, also welcoming them," he added.