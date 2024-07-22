The IDF has announced adjustments to the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, due to increased terror activity in the area.

In a statement, the IDF stressed, "Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the eastern part of the Humanitarian Area in the Gaza Strip, remaining in this area has become dangerous."

"Accordingly, at this time, the Humanitarian Area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as the Humanitarian Area."

The IDF added that, "The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat."

Adjustments to humanitarian area IDF spokesman

"The IDF is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.

"The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic.

"The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure," the IDF promised.