Iris Bernstein, wife of Haim, father of late Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, who was killed on October 7th, attended the hearing in the High Court of Justice on Sunday, on the petition filed by a human rights organization demanding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"I was shocked that a Jewish lawyer could stand up in the Land of Israel and claim false and absurd claims and the court accepts it, gives her a platform and acknowledges her claims. It's just madness. It seems that this is their fifth petition and the army has to justify themselves each time. Everything that these crazy people are demanding have so far has been approved They trigger the army and the IDF representatives stand there, explaining, apologizing. I was so ashamed," Bernstein told Arutz Sheva – Israel National News.

Bernstein described the unusual moment when the audience started shouting and stopped the discussion. "The lawyer spoke about the 'ongoing occupation in the Gaza Strip' and then the mothers of combat soldiers and HaGvura Forum started calling out. The lawyer turned to us and said, 'This is what you're making a fuss about? I haven't even started yet.' The judges left the room when the audience started shouting and when they came back, it was much quieter, mainly giving honor to the stupidity. She was given full stage."

Bernstein was also given the right to say a few words towards the end of the discussion. "I was afraid that because I was so angry, I wouldn't be able to speak. I said what I thought as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, as a Jew in the Land of Israel, and I think that I represent all the sane people in what I think about the aid to Gaza, about the war. I also called the petitioner a traitor, because I believe that her behavior is a betrayal against the state. It's very painful that this is happening during the war."