The Jewish Federations of North America issued a statement on Sunday thanking US President Joe Biden for supporting the Jewish community, after Biden announced he is withdrawing from the presidential race.

“For decades, President Biden has been a true friend of the Jewish community and a steadfast supporter of Israel, describing himself as a ‘Zionist in my heart’ and becoming the first sitting US president to visit Israel during wartime in the aftermath of the horrific October 7th attacks,” the statement said.

“As President, he released the first national strategy to combat antisemitism; held a historic White House Summit on combating hate-fueled violence; upgraded the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to the Ambassador level; and signed into law the largest increase in funding for Nonprofit Security Grant Programs that protect synagogues and Jewish Community Centers,” it added.

“He also continues to support Holocaust survivors so they can live the rest of their lives with the security and dignity they deserve. He has left his mark on the Jewish community and for that, Jewish Federations of North America are grateful and wish him luck in the final months of his presidency and in his future,” the statement concluded.

Biden had earlier on Sunday announced his decision to drop out of the US presidential race, allowing his party to select another candidate to face off against former US President Donald Trump in November.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in a letter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Following his announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate for the presidency.

Harris later issued a statement in which she thanked Biden for endorsing her and declared her intention to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation-to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she wrote.