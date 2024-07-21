A 22-year-old resident of Netanya was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion that she abused children attending a private childcare center, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The investigation began early in July, following reports that the suspect harmed children ages 0-3 in the private childcare center where she is employed.

Following an undercover investigation, the suspicions grew that the daycare provider harmed the children in the childcare center where she worked. Among other things, the provider is believed to have hurled the children to the floor, pinched them, pulled their hair, slapped them, and more.

On Sunday morning, police officers arrested the suspect, and she will be brought to the police station for questioning.

Following the interrogation, and in accordance with its findings, police are expected to request that the court extend the suspect's arrest.