Sirens were sounded on Sunday morning, around 6:15 a.m., in Eilat and the surrounding area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit later announced, “A short while ago, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that approached Israeli territory from Yemen using the ‘Arrow 3’ Aerial Defense System.”

“The projectile did not cross into Israeli territory. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel. The incident has concluded.”

The missile fire from Yemen comes after IAF fighter planes on Saturday afternoon struck 12 Houthi military targets near Yemen's Al Hudaydah Port.

Arab media reported that Israel conducted a series of strikes against oil refinery facilities, an energy plant, and additional targets near the port.

The IDF stressed that these strikes were conducted as a response to the "hundreds of attacks" against Israel since October 7.

According to Al Mayadeen, F-35s were among the planes used in the attack. Al-Hadath reported that there were at least 10 strikes.

Al-Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Houthis, reported that three people were killed and 87 were wounded in the Israeli strikes.

The attack in Yemen followed Thursday night’s Houthi drone attack which hit a residential building in Tel Aviv located one block away from the US Embassy Branch Office.