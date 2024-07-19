Israeli military and defense correspondents criticized the IDF on Friday after initial investigations found that the Houthi UAV that killed one and wounded others in Tel Aviv was not intercepted due to human error.

Walla military analyst and correspondent Amir Bohbot wrote: "The Air Force was surprised by the intensity on October 7th. After more than nine months of intense war, they were this time surprised as well? This issue must be investigated in depth. For how long will they sleep and for which scenario are we prepared? What's going to happen tomorrow?"

Bohbot also noted the IDF's approach to the incident in Tel Aviv in contrast to similar incidents in the north: "Another point. Measure the IDF/Air Force response to this difficult night and compare it to the IDF's response to the evacuated northern Israel which saw a variety of attacks by missiles, various UAVs, rockets, and drones. Every centimeter of this country must be treated the same by the military leadership and with media response by the IDF.

Ynet military correspondent Yoav Zitun commented: "You can learn from the IDF's comment that this is no less than a severe operational failure: not because of the explosion, nor the damage, nor the casualties - that will be four times worse in Tel Aviv in a war with Hezbollah.

"Rather because there was no warning, no IDF radar on the ground, in the air, or the sea, identified a hostile UAV to set off an alarm for the residents and try to prevent harm to an international strategic site - just dozens of meters from the US consulate in Tel Aviv. Total blindness at a time when systems are activated and alertness is high. This isn't some school in Eilat or a house in Metula which is near the border," he wrote.

Channel 14 military correspondent Noam Amir criticized: "The military found a perfect solution for the minutes after the failure: 'Taking responsibility' - that's it, now shut up we took responsibility now go yell at Bibi since he didn't take responsibility. Then after they fail they run to the graphs and send the reports tons of data. 'Here, look how many we did intercept. So we missed one, so what? What happened?' What happened??? A man was killed in Tel Aviv that's what happened."

An initial IDF inquiry into the incident found that the Air Force identified the UAV but decided not to intercept it since it was not classified as hostile. The IDF explained that due to human error, no siren was sounded and the target was not intercepted, and added that this was a "bad incident."

The IDF stated that "this is a bad incident that should not have occurred and the Air Force takes full responsibility as the protector of the country's skies."