The IDF on Sunday evening published footage from the IAF strike on Houthi military targets in Yemen's Al Hudaydah Port.

The footage shows the planes refueling mid-air, as well as attacking the port.

Eight IAF squadrons participated in the operation, which lasted two hours and 50 minutes. Some of the planes fired their missiles while flying over the Red Sea.

The first flight took off around 3:00p.m. Saturday afternoon, about half an hour after the Cabinet was convened to approve the operation.

Meanwhile, the IAF is nearing completion of the investigation of the UAV strike on a Tel Aviv building, which killed Yevgeny Perder, 50, and injured ten others.

The investigation shows that for approximately six minutes, the IAF followed the UAV, identifying it at a relatively great distance prior to its arrival near the Tel Aviv coastline. According to the IAF, the UAV was noticed, but its characteristics were not identified, and thus it was not categorized.

The IAF has now doubled the number of surveillance soldiers, so that additional pairs of eyes are searching the screens.