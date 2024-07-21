A soldier from the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade, was severely injured on Saturday, during combat in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Sunday morning.

The soldier was injured by an anti-tank missile which hit the building in which he was operating in Rafah.

He was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

On Saturday night, the IDF said that the combat teams of the 3rd Brigade, the 8th Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated under the command of the 99th Division in the Gaza City area.

The troops conducted raids and carried out searches in an area being used by Hamas to rebuild its military, inside UNRWA headquarters.

During the searches, with intelligence guidance, the troops raided buildings where Hamas terrorists were located, including a building in a civilian neighborhood where a Hamas terrorist barricaded himself and multi-story buildings in the Gaza City area.

In these raids, the troops located: weapons, ammunition, equipment of the Hamas naval commando, military vests, rifles and intelligence materials.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Friday that, as part of the joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) strike conducted Thursday, the IDF struck a number of Hamas terrorists who operated inside an UNRWA complex in the area of Zeytoun, used as the Hamas Gaza City Brigade headquarters.

Terrorist Adel Hamdiya, the military intelligence officer of Hamas' Gaza City Brigade, was eliminated in the strike, according to the statement.