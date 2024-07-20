The combat teams of the 3rd Brigade, the 8th Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated last week under the command of the 99th Division in the Gaza City area.

The troops conducted raids and carried out searches in an area being used by Hamas to rebuild its military, inside UNRWA headquarters.

During the searches, with intelligence guidance, the troops raided buildings where Hamas terrorists were located, including a building in a civilian neighborhood where a Hamas terrorist barricaded himself and multi-story buildings in the Gaza City area.

In these raids, the troops located: weapons, ammunition, equipment of the Hamas naval commando, military vests, rifles and intelligence materials.

Over the past week, the troops of the division eliminated over 150 terrorists, destroyed approximately 100 terrorist infrastructure sites, and located an underground workshop.