Arab affair analyst Avi Issacharoff believes that Hamas is at its lowest point militarily since the war began.

Issacharoff wrote in an article on Ynet that "now of all times, when Hamas needs a ceasefire, Israel must take the opportunity to push for a hostage deal.

"Hamas is at its lowest point militarily since the war began," Issacharoff wrote and quickly emphasized that "it's still not a breaking point, and we're not expecting to see Yahya Sinwar leave his tunnel with a white flag any time soon."

He noted that "the organization's military wing has experienced dramatically significant events in the past weeks which lead it to weakness the likes of which it hasn't seen in the past years."

"The majority of the wing's top brass was either eliminated or is missing," he explained, adding that "Sinwar finds himself with a totally different general staff than he started the war with on October 7th."

This being said, he noted that "Hamas won't break and surrender soon. We will see its people continuing to fire at IDF soldiers and trying to hurt them as much as they can. This is an opportunity to complete a hostage deal, now when Hamas needs a ceasefire more than anything else, as long as it brings to the release of the living hostages."