GOP senators were spotted pursuing Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle through the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at the RNC, shouting their outrage at the USSS failure to provide satisfactory answers regarding assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

“This was an assassination attempt! You owe the people answers. You owe president Trump answers!” Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn shouted at Cheatle. She later tweeted “The American people deserve answers from the Secret Service.”

“It’s stonewalling!” Sen. John Barrasso added.

The Department of Homeland Security has already declared it will be investigating the incident. Republican lawmakers have promised they will be launching an investigation of their own.

Cheatle has since commented in an interview: “At that particular site, we divided up areas of responsibility, but the Secret Service is totally responsible for the design and implementation and the execution of the site.”