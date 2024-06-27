Elizabeth Pipko, the Jewish woman serving as the RNC's newest spokesperson, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to discuss the upcoming Biden-Trump debate.

"We haven't had a presidential debate in a while," she began. "He will have a team around him, but he does a lot on his own, and he is ready to come up against Joe Biden."

Trump's plan for the debate is "Never mean, but always tough. That's what we need right now."

In terms of the election as a whole, she says that there are other priorities that will follow winning the race itself. "We also need to have a strong, proud group of American citizens, making sure that they can feel confident voting for this ticket. We need to make sure Americans feel safe and secure with the elections, both with the results and the process, and make sure that we have a strong base that will ensure everything he brings to the country lives on well beyond his next four years."

She referred to the effects of the October 7th massacre on the American Jewish community. "It was the worst thing I've ever seen with my own eyes, the worst day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Even as we mourned, though, the world did not mourn with us. A lot of people in the world have either turned a blind eye or even sided with the terrorists. This brings even more responsibility to educate the world about the hatred for the Jewish state and people and the duty of the United States to fight it."

Elizabeth believes that the Biden administration is not doing enough to fight antisemitism. "People are asking me if they should avoid their classrooms or other public spaces. That's something my grandparents worried about in the Soviet Union, not something we should worry about today. That means that the administration has failed all those who wanted a safer America and got the opposite."

She addressed the allegations of right-wing extremism connected to Trump's campaign: "We disavow anything we don't agree with, and have done so countless times, even if it didn't get covered in the media. The majority of Americans are against any kind of hatred, and I am proud to represent them."

The Democratic party, she claimed, takes a different approach when it comes to the radical left: "Instead of disavowing it, they embrace it, and it has begun to take over their party."

Another issue has been the growing tensions between the USA and Israel, which has led to uncertainty regarding continued American military aid. "In many ways, our security depends on our relationship with Israel. A lot of people were disappointed to see Joe Biden change from several decades of support for Israel - not because his views have changed, perhaps, but because of the shifting views in his party."

Trump, she believes, does not bring any such concerns. "Donald Trump stood in solidarity for four years. I do not see Donald Trump doing nothing while five American hostages are held for over two hundred days."

She claims that Trump's support for Israel precedes his political career. "He was the grand marshal of the Israel Day parade in New York, a parade I've walked in nearly every year since I was three. I hope people can read past these headlines to his actions, and I am incredibly proud to support him."

Pipko is the daughter of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union and a native of New York City. Her family background has given her a strong appreciation of the importance of being able to be openly Jewish. Her first major political role was as part of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, after which she returned to focusing on her career and degree. "People don't realize that I can be religious while doing what I'm doing, but there is not anything in my life that I don't know comes from God. I hope to continue that way and show people that I am proud to be Jewish, especially after October 7th. I encourage everyone to be as proudly Jewish as they can. I've realized that this election is too important for me to stay away, and so now I am blessed with the opportunity to represent the RNC and President Trump."