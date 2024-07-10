The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, expressed its appreciation today after policy suggestions it shared with all three major political campaigns earned mention in the abbreviated document issued by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee

CJV Vice President Rabbi Dov Fischer, a core contributor to the CJV document, stated, "Addressing anti-Jewish hate in America was, of course, a major theme in our suggestions, and we specifically asked the platform committees to address both hostility on campus and the problem of foreign nationals who come to America in order to incite hatred."

"We think it significant that both of these issues, of great concern to Jewish Americans and many others, were given attention despite the brevity of the RNC platform," Rabbi Fischer said.