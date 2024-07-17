Eli Albag, father of IDF lookout Liri Albag, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7, has revealed that indications show that the lookouts abducted from the Nahal Oz military post were kept alive.

He added that his information was received about two months ago, but he does not know what physical or mental condition the young women may be in.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Albag shared his emotions following the publication of the five lookouts' photos on Tuesday night: "It was really hard for me yesterday. It was the first time that I collapsed, and I thought to myself, if I collapse, what will happen to my daughter and the other hostages, who do not have communications or decent conditions?"

The photo, he noted, was taken from a video clip filmed by Hamas terrorists approximately two weeks after the war began. The clip was not publicized by the terror group.

"At the end of May, the deal was ready to be signed. A source in the expanded Cabinet who knew about the details of the deal leaked them, thus ruining it when it made headlines. We demanded and demand of the Prime Minister - because this is a criminal act - to conduct polygraph tests on the members of the Cabinet, and the one who did it - should no longer be able to serve as a member of the Israeli government."