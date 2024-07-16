The families of the observers captured by Hamas are now allowing the publication of photos showing their loved ones during their first days in captivity. The images reveal them bruised and wounded from the horrific abduction that the entire world witnessed.

"Over nine months have passed since these photos were taken, showing Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, and Karina Ariev during their first days in Hamas captivity in Gaza,'' the families stated.

"The courageous decision by the parents to reveal these photos aims to bring them closer to embracing their daughters. This reunion is just a deal away, a deal that would bring all 120 hostages home - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for proper burial."

"We demand that the Israeli government, and particularly its leader, look these girls in the eyes, try to imagine what they and all the hostages have endured for 284 days, and do everything possible to bring them home."