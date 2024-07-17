Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday night held a call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, focusing on IDF operations during the war against Hamas in Gaza, and the potential escalations in northern Israel.

Minister Gallant provided the Secretary with a situation assessment regarding the southern arena, with a focus on IDF operations to detect and engage senior Hamas leadership. In this regard, Minister Gallant detailed the precise operation targeting Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif - referred to as the “Osama bin Laden of Gaza.”

Minister Gallant emphasized that IDF operations in Gaza have led to the conditions necessary to achieve an agreement for the return of hostages, which is the highest moral imperative at this time.

The parties also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and Minister Gallant informed the Secretary of his most recent order to build a temporary field hospital along the Gaza border in order to treat ill children.

The Minister and Secretary also discussed Israel's northern border, where Hezbollah attacks continue to threaten Israeli communities. In this regard, Minister Gallant emphasized Israel’s determination to ensure the safe return of its northern communities to their homes, whether it be via agreement or other means.

Lastly, the parties discussed the topics raised by the strategic consultative group that is meeting in the United States to further strengthen joint defense cooperation in the face of Iranian aggression.