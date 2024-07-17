Strike targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IAF overnight Tuesday struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Yarine, Ayta ash Shab, and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Additionally, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Majdal Zoun.

Around 2:20 a.m. early Wednesday morning, sirens were sounded in Nahariya and other localities in the Western Galilee.

In that barrage, according to the IDF, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon.

Some of the projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the barrage and claimed that it was carried out in response to "the death of three Syrian children in an Israeli attack aimed at the village of Umm al-Tut".

On Tuesday evening, at 10:23 p.m., sirens warning of rocket fire were sounded in the Western Galilee area.

In this barrage, about ten launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and which fell in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or damages.