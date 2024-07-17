Two armed drones on Tuesday targeted the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which hosts US forces and other international forces in western Iraq, two Iraqi military sources told Reuters.

No casualties have been reported, said the sources.

The attack is the first one against US forces in Iraq since early February, when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq announced they would stop their attacks against US troops.

That announcement came two days after a drone attack in Jordan killed three US service members and wounded dozens of others.

Tuesday’s attack came less than a week before an expected visit by a high level Iraqi military delegation to Washington to continue talks on ending the US-led military coalition in the country.

Before stopping their attacks in February, the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq had upped the volume of their attacks, and launched dozens of attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria which host US troops.