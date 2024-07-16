Intelligence was recently received about a plot by Iran to assassinate former U.S. President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Following the information, the Secret Service intensified security around Trump even before the rally over the weekend where the assassination attempt took place.

New details published in the American media today indicate that the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, managed to climb to the roof of the building near the rally held by Trump, from where he carried out the shooting.

This was despite the fact that three snipers from the local police were stationed in the building, and they even noticed Crooks loitering in the area before the shooting.

At the same time, it was reported that the shooter purchased the ladder he is believed to have used to climb to the roof hours before the shooting on Saturday morning and that a remote control was found on his body with which he might have planned to activate an explosive device that was found in the trunk of his car.