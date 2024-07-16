Minister of Education Yoav Kisch opposes the removal of terror-supporting students from academia and refuses to bring a bill on the matter to the Ministerial Committee on Legislation or even to transfer the bill for discussion at a coalition leaders' meeting, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned.

The bill, initiated by MK Limor Son Har-Melech, stipulates that students who incited terror within or outside university walls would be suspended from studies and even expelled after a disciplinary committee if found guilty.

Currently, some academic institutions have a clause in their regulations that prohibits incitement to racism and harming the university's good name, but there is no clause addressing incitement to terror.

Knesset sources said, "For a year, the Minister of Education has been delaying the bill and emptying it of content. The minister is only willing to support a clause dealing with terror-supporting cells, while over the past year, there have been hundreds of cases of students supporting terror without punishment."

Sources in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation added: "From Kisch's perspective, it is legitimate to forbid copying in exams, but apparently, he thinks it is permissible to support terror in academia."

The Im Tirtzu movement stated: "For a whole year, Minister Kisch has been delaying a law for the benefit of students and reservists that would remove terror supporters from the campus. The Minister of Education is against the students. Sad and shameful. We expected much more from him, not total capitulation to the dictates of the institution presidents who went wild against him during the reform."

Minister Yoav Kisch commented: "I support clear and harsh sanctions against terror-supporting students, I fought and will continue to fight for it – any other statement is political nonsense."

Senior coalition sources added: "This is yet another fabrication from Ben-Gvir's workshop. As long as he continues his games, harming the coalition and blocking legislation in childish displays of power – he shouldn't expect his laws to be prioritized."