A barrage of 20 rockets was fired on Monday evening by Hezbollah from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area.

Most of the rockets were intercepted and no injuries were reported.

The barrage follows an attack by an Israeli aircraft on a car in Syrian territory, near the Lebanese border, on Monday afternoon.

According to reports in Syria, the attack targeted and eliminated businessman Muhammad Bara'a al-Katarji, who is close to the Assad regime and a commander in Hezbollah. The businessman who was eliminated served as a money changer who helped finance Hezbollah and other organizations in the region.

According to reports in Syria, he was one of the most important businessmen associated with President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

The strike took place in an area close to Syria's border with Lebanon, on the same road where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's former bodyguard was killed.