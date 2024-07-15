Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today paid a condolence call on bereaved Druze families from the Swords of Iron war, at the home of Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the Druze community house in Julis. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families' pain over the magnitude of their loss.

Mona, the widow of Lt.-Col. Alim Abdallah, of blessed memory, told the Prime Minister that yesterday she opened her husband's things and found gifts that he had prepared for his soldiers ahead of his discharge, including a Land of Israel medallion upon which was written 'I have no other country.' Mona added: "We have no other country. We sacrificed what is most dear to us and it must be made certain that the blood of our soldiers is not in vain."

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "I came to talk as the Prime Minister and as a brother, and I will refer to the two foundations of the longstanding partnership between us: A covenant of blood and a covenant of life."

"There is no life without the willingness to fight for life. To fight means both to lose the best of our sons, sometimes our daughters as well, against the wild people around us, who have slaughtered us – Jew and non-Jew alike. Jews, Druze, Circassians, Christians, Bedouin and Muslims – they would slaughter everyone if they could. This is what they wanted on October 7. Without the willingness to fight, there is no life. Without the willingness to sacrifice, it is impossible to fight. Without fighting, it is impossible to win. We are winning and we will not give up on victory. We are winning thanks to our joint heroism and sacrifice.

"I came here to bow my head before those who fell in the north and those who fell in the south, who stormed into the fire, who proved their heroism, sacrifice, leadership and personal example. I salute them and I salute the families.

"I would like to say a few additional words as the son of a bereaved family. I know the magnitude of the pain. I say this from the depths of my heart, and there is one consolation: Consolation that our heroes, our loved ones who fell, have truly made possible our life here, and on this occasion, I say it is a covenant of life, a covenant of brothers, between us, a covenant of brothers and sisters. I would like to convey to you my wife's greetings and those of all citizens of Israel, and a big, strong embrace, in the hope that we will know sorrow no more," Netanyahu said.

Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif stated, "The bond between the Druze community and the Jewish people in the State of Israel is a deep bond that has endured for eight decades and is built on a common vision and values. It exists thanks to the fighters' heroism and a steadfast and true covenant."

"The heroism of the Druze fallen was due to the values they were raised on by their families, faith in the justice of the cause, and perfect faith that they fell defending the citizens and residents of the state, in all sectors, thanks to the values and principles of the Druze community and the partnership and covenant of life in the state.

"Today and every day, we must salute the fallen. We must honor the families that have lost what is most dear to them, whose worlds were destroyed in a moment, but who believe and hope that their sacrifice was not in vain. We must also salute the dozens of fighters and commanders who have been wounded in battle, and the thousands of conscript and reserve soldiers who left everything and were mobilized, who saw the mobilization orders as the dictate of their conscience to defend the country."

Also participating in the meeting were former Minister Salah Tarif, former Deputy Minister Fatin Mula, former MK and former Yad Lebanim Chairman Amal Nasr AlLdin, Druze Council Director General Raid Sinan, Yad LeBanim Chairman Ramzi Halaby, Druze Yad Lebanim Chairman Lutfy Nasr Aldin, Council of Pre-Military Programs Director General Munir Madi, Beit Jann Mayor and Council Heads Forum Chairman Nazia Dabur and Druze local council heads.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, Prime Minister's Office Director General Yossi Shelley, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.