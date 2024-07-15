Gali Hoshen, mother of Hadar, who was murdered at the Supernova Festival on October 7, delivered a forceful speech at the opening of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee session that dealt with providing legal representation to the terorrists who were part of the invasion.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva -Israel National News, she recounted her feelings of distress in the face of the conduct of the judicial system since the massacre. "My daughter was murdered because of a failure and I feel that what is happening around since then is that as if she is being murdered again. Here are decisions of the military advocate general and the attorney general and the Supreme Court, decisions in favor of the Nukhba terrorists, in favor of our enemies and against us, against our people. "

In this context, Choshen recalls the legal discussions surrounding the diet provided to Hamas terrorists held by Israel, while the situation of the hostages is known to be far worse, as well as the arrest and interrogation of civilians and soldiers who went out to fight and defend civilians, "My daughter was murdered and no one saved her. Those who did go out to save them are arrested?" she asks.

"To say that a soldier murdered a Hamas terrorist? How can one say this combination of words? It is a perverted morality, and now the new thing is the Supreme Court's order to fund defense for the Hamas terrorists, meaning that I, the taxpayer, must fund a defense attorney for the Hamas terrorists. My daughter was murdered, the murdered pays for the murderer. Where have we heard such a thing? In what perverted world do we live?"

The Knesset members present at the committee hearing did not respond to her arguments and words, according to protocol - a silent hearing for the families of the abducted or murdered or fallen, followed by the continuation of the agenda of the committee. "They do not respond to us, they do not respond to us. They are only listening to us and we will not stop", she says and adds: "I am shattered but I force myself to get up and speak. It is impossible to go on as if nothing had happened."

She further notes that nine months since the outbreak of the war, not a single terrorist has been tried, while a soldier who went out to defend and fight has been arrested and interrogated. "I don't understand this conduct."

"The pain only worsens, the shock only deepens. The late Hadar was a 28-year-old girl, a child of light and joy, optimism and a heart of gold, wherever she entered she filled the place with her laughter, always saying that everything was good and even in the bad there was good to be found. She had dreams, some of which she fulfilled. Alas, she will not realize her dream of being a bride and bringing children into the world, and this is agonizing. She would have been happy despite her difficulties, and that light has been extinguished and it is hard for us in the dark. We must learn to live with it and I do not know how to do it, but we get up and stay strong."

"We do not appreciate what she would have said to us. She said it in her life. She said to us enjoy, be happy, make the most of every moment and every moment is the best in the world, no one knows what will be tomorrow. Her status was 'make the most of every moment because who knows what will be'. She always told me to enjoy and fulfill my dreams, she always wanted everyone to be happy, she could not bear to see people sad. Even drinking a simple cup of coffee made her happy because she did everything she did in a hundred percent. It is hard to implement such a will.''

"It sustains me to see more and more of our people who are concerned with the soldiers, with the righteousness of our cause, that we are fighting for victory and the destruction of the enemy and the evil. There is no consolation, no one can console me and return my daughter to me, but the knowledge that the sacrifice was not in vain, that from now on there will be something different, that the misconception will be turned 180 degrees, that this time they will try to the end and not let anyone there raise his head, that is what gives meaning to this unthinkable sacrifice", she says and emphasizes that speaking not only of her daughter, but the rest of the 1400 victims as well.

"Such a massacre, such a pogrom in the independent state that was established so that we could say 'never again' and it still happened, should shake us and bring about change, and we will fight for that change", she says, noting that her two sons are soldiers and fought in Gaza and the north. His son in the Gaza sector had been miraculously saved during the fighting, and when she turned to him and asked him to consider whether it was right for him to continue fighting, he replied that she should not ask him that at all, the carnage and the tragedy were not a private matter but a national one, and now "we must destroy the evil. For this I was trained, for this I was bred, and this is what I want to do."