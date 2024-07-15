The opposition leader, Yair Lapid, spoke this afternoon (Monday) at the Yesh Atid party meeting and on one hand condemned incitement to violence but on the other hand attacked the Prime Minister and belittled the incitement against him.

"I condemn any form of incitement. Incitement is forbidden, violence is never the answer. Netanyahu is not a victim, he is a whiner and a coward. Every soldier in Gaza is more threatened than him, the man who set up an incitement machine that is slowly taking over all the media in Israel, is whining that incitement is against him," claimed Lapid.

"Two hours of government discussion on the incitement against him. There are no two hour discussions on the five kidnapped soldiers in Gaza? No two hour discussion on the opening of the school year in the north on September 1st? Only the incitement against him is worth two hours of discussion? Is that the only thing that matters?" he wondered.

"When I was Prime Minister, people came to me and said there were serious threats to my life. I said 'what does it have to do with me, inform the Shin Bet' and I went back to my work. I keep condemning any incitement, but here is a statement that is not incitement: Netanyahu is a whining, bad, and failing Prime Minister, who is only busy with himself and his personal matters, and he needs to go home," said Lapid.