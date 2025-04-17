The Supreme Court today (Thursday) rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to cancel the temporary order freezing the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

In their decision, the Supreme Court justices noted that the decision on Bar's dismissal will be made only after affidavits are submitted on behalf of Netanyahu and Bar.

The justices also reiterated their recommendation to the government and theattorney general to work to find a mutual agreement on the matter, instead of leaving the issue to the Supreme Court's ruling.

Last week, following a hearing, the Supreme Court announced that Bar would continue serving in the position until another decision is made. The court also decreed that no successor or interim replacement may be declared.

Yesterday, it was reported that Netanyahu had asked the Supreme Court to lift its interim order, citing national security concerns.