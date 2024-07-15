Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged more pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Fidan claimed that Israel's attacks in Gaza on Saturday showed that the country has no intention of ending the conflict.

"Hamas accepting conditions of the ceasefire terms is seen by Israel as weakness and surrender, which is highly dangerous," Fidan said.

The comments mark the latest criticism of Israel by Turkey, whose President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced in early May it had suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to what it described as its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

The move came several weeks after Turkey restricted exports to Israel of 54 product categories.